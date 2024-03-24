Devotees Celebrate 1st Holi With Ram Lalla At Ayodhya Temple

The pictures show devotees queued up to worship Ram Lalla.

Hundreds of devotees celebrated their first Holi with Ram Lalla after the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ayodhya Temple in January this year.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared a series of pictures from the temple on its official page on X - formerly known as Twitter.

The first image shows Ram Lalla idol dressed in a fuchsia-pink ensemble and adorned with multiple garlands as the devotees queue up to worship Lord Ram.

Another image shows devotees chanting “Jai Shree Ram”.

Sharing the pictures, the trust said “The Lord and his devotees on the first Holi after the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla."

भगवान श्री राम लला के भव्य मंदिर में विराजमान होने के पश्चात प्रथम होलिकोत्सव पर प्रफुल्लित भगवान और उनके भक्त। pic.twitter.com/kohSaNGPiv — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) March 24, 2024

Meanwhile, as per news agency PTI, a team of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI) has prepared special gulal for Ram Lalla's first Holi.

This skin-friendly gulal has been made from Kachnar flowers.

An official also said that another type of herbal gulal is also made for Ram Lalla. The official said, “The scientists have prepared another herbal gulal from the flowers offered at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur and are available in lavender and sandalwood fragrances.”

The Ram Lalla idol was consecrated on January 22 in a grand ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The stone used to create the 51-inch idol is special black granite brought from Karnataka.