Devendra Fadnavis's Old Tweets Against NCP Resurface After Maharashtra Shocker

Earlier tweets by Devendra Fadnavis had theme - corruption of then Congress-NCP government.

Devendra Fadnavis's second term as Maharashtra Chief Minister was enabled by a man he has repeatedly accused of corruption - Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Ajit Pawar, the nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar is now his deputy.

Weeks before the Maharashtra election, both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar had been named by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case involving the alleged embezzlement of Rs 25,000 crore from the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.

Old tweets of Devendra Fadnavis surfaced online as reminders of his sharp criticism of the NCP.

"The BJP will never, never, never have any alliance with NCP. Rumours are motivated. We exposed their corruption in assembly. Others were silent," Mr Fadnavis tweeted on September 26, 2014, denying taking support from the NCP to form government.

His earlier tweets had a common theme - the corruption of the then Congress-NCP government.

Adarsh report rejected by the cabinet. Corrupt face of Congress NCP exposed.

BJP will not spare any1.

We will go to legal n people's court. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 20, 2013

(2/n)The policies of #Congress - #NCP are only meant for farmer's sufferings and enjoyment of only the Rich. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 13, 2014

(2/2)It's a quid pro quo between #Congress & #NCP to protect & coverup each other's scam.Stage set for Chitale Commitee report to be junked. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 2, 2014

In 2014, soon after taking charge as chief minister for the first time, Devendra Fadnavis had sanctioned an investigation against Ajit Pawar by the state anti-corruption bureau in connection with irregularities in various irrigation projects.

When the Enforcement Directorate, a central probe agency, charged him with money-laundering just before last month's polls, Ajit Pawar had quit as MLA saying he was "upset that Sharad Pawar (his uncle) had been defamed at his age because of me."

His resignation had surprised many at the time, but he said he had "resigned without asking" as Sharad Pawar had been dragged into the alleged bank scam. "Everyone is shocked to hear about my resignation. The senior leaders would never have allowed me to resign. I apologise for hurting feeling of my colleagues and workers. I also thought if it was right to put my party in this position ahead of the assembly elections," Ajit Pawar had said.

Ajit Pawar did finally deliver a shocker, one that Sharad Pawar says he was unaware of.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.