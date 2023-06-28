'Such Moments In Life...': Devendra Fadnavis's Heartfelt Post

Devendra Fadnavis took to social media to share pictures.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while on his visit to Jalgaon, visited the Deepstambh Foundation's initiative for specially-abled. Something that happened there left the state deputy "teary-eyed".

During his visit, he was welcomed with a 'tilak' by a specially-abled girl. The BJP leader took to social media to share pictures.

He said on several occasions he had the opportunity in which many "mothers and sisters" applied 'tilak' on his forehead and but this time it was not the thumb of the hand but of the feet.

आज तक कई माताओं-बहनों ने आशीर्वाद स्वरूपी आरती की, तिलक लगाया।

आज भी उसी भावना के साथ एक अंगूठा मेरे माथे पर तिलक लगाने के लिए पहुंचा... पर इस बार ये हाथ का नहीं पांव का अंगूठा था।

जीवन में आने वाले ऐसे क्षण झकझोर देते हैं, आँखों को नम कर देते हैं, पर सिर्फ कुछ पल के लिए।... pic.twitter.com/pqpqeO3Kbo — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 27, 2023

He said, "Such moments in life often shakes you and leaves eyes moist."

Sharing the images, Mr Fadnavis said, while applying the 'Tilak', the sparkle in his eyes clearly said she doesn't need anyone's sympathy, she doesn't need anyone's pity, she is strong.

He also told her that, "Sister, in every battle of yours, I am there for you".