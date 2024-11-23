Devendra Fadnavis Is PM Modi's Favourite, Says Mother Sarita Fadnavis

"Everyone in the party wants him to become the next chief minister," said Sarita Fadnavis. (File)

Sarita Fadnavis, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's mother, on Saturday said her son is a "favourite" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and everyone in the BJP wants him to become the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur as the ruling coalition was on its way to win a massive victory in the assembly elections, she said her son, currently a deputy chief minister, knows how to overcome challenges.

"Everyone in the party wants him to become the next chief minister. It is evident that others also wish that he takes on that role. He is indeed a favourite of prime minister Narendra Modi who regards him as a son," Sarita Fadnavis said.

Her son's tireless work and people's love for him brought this victory, she said.

Asked about the Opposition targeting her son over the last two years, she said, "This is precisely why he described himself as the Abhimanyu of modern times. He understands how to navigate his way through the challenges he faces." Fadnavis's political stock has soared after Saturday's results as the BJP has put up its best-ever performance in these elections.

He was the chief minister of the state from 2014 to 2019.

His father, late Gangadhar Fadnavis, was a leader of the Jan Sangh and later the BJP.

