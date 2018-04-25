"Devendra Fadnavis Government Good For Nothing": Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray's comments came after a local Sena leader, Sachin Sawant, was shot dead on April 22.

All India | | Updated: April 25, 2018 18:38 IST
38 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Devendra Fadnavis Government Good For Nothing': Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray has demanded a separate home minister for Maharashtra. (File photo)

Mumbai:  Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray today lashed out at the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying it was "good for nothing", and demanded a separate home minister for the state.

At present, Mr Fadnavis holds the Home portfolio. Mr Thackeray's comments came after a local Sena leader, Sachin Sawant, was shot dead on April 22.

Comments
Prior to it, two Shiv Sena leaders were shot dead earlier this month in Ahmednagar district after the result of a civic bypoll there was announced.

"The Fadnavis government is good for nothing. The situation here is worse than that in Bihar. It is now time the government appoints a separate Home minister for the state," Mr Thackeray said. 
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Uddhav ThackerayDevendra Fadanavis

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableBJP CanditatesIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20Karnataka Elections Asaram BapuCongress Canditates

................................ Advertisement ................................