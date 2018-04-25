"Devendra Fadnavis Government Good For Nothing": Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray's comments came after a local Sena leader, Sachin Sawant, was shot dead on April 22.

38 Shares EMAIL PRINT Uddhav Thackeray has demanded a separate home minister for Maharashtra. (File photo) Mumbai: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray today lashed out at the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying it was "good for nothing", and demanded a separate home minister for the state.



At present, Mr Fadnavis holds the Home portfolio. Mr Thackeray's comments came after a local Sena leader, Sachin Sawant, was shot dead on April 22.



Prior to it, two Shiv Sena leaders were shot dead earlier this month in Ahmednagar district after the result of a civic bypoll there was announced.



"The Fadnavis government is good for nothing. The situation here is worse than that in Bihar. It is now time the government appoints a separate Home minister for the state," Mr Thackeray said.





Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray today lashed out at the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying it was "good for nothing", and demanded a separate home minister for the state.At present, Mr Fadnavis holds the Home portfolio. Mr Thackeray's comments came after a local Sena leader, Sachin Sawant, was shot dead on April 22. Prior to it, two Shiv Sena leaders were shot dead earlier this month in Ahmednagar district after the result of a civic bypoll there was announced."The Fadnavis government is good for nothing. The situation here is worse than that in Bihar. It is now time the government appoints a separate Home minister for the state," Mr Thackeray said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter