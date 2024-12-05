Maharashtra Oath Ceremony Today, Over 40,000 Expected To Attend: 10 Points

After weeks of intense political discussions, Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar officially staked their claim to form the Mahayuti government by presenting their letters of support to Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 5:30 pm, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of prominent dignitaries, including Chief Ministers from various NDA states.

"I met Eknath Shinde and requested him to join us in this government, as it is the wish of MahaYuti workers. We will fulfil the promises made to the people of Maharashtra," Mr Fadnavis said.

This marks Mr Fadnavis' return to the helm after being unanimously elected Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party on Wednesday. He secured the post following the BJP's commanding performance in the recent Assembly elections, where the MahaYuti alliance achieved a landslide victory with 235 out of 288 seats.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party, clinching 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and NCP added muscle to the alliance, securing 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition suffered a crushing defeat, with Congress winning just 16 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) managing 20, and the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar securing only 10.

The BJP's central observer, Vijay Rupani, announced Mr Fadnavis' unanimous election as the legislature party leader on Wednesday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the legislative meeting and termed the Mahayuti alliance as a "double engine government" poised to propel Maharashtra's development.

Eknath Shinde, who served as the Chief Minister in the outgoing government, expressed his satisfaction with the Mahayuti's governance over the past two-and-a-half years. "I am very happy with the completion of two-and-a-half years. The work done by our government--the MahaYuti government--by the three of us and our team in the last 2.5 years is remarkable. It will be written in golden letters in history. We are proud to have taken such significant decisions," said Mr Shinde.

Mumbai's Azad Maidan has been transformed into a fortified zone for the event. Over 4,000 police personnel, including specialised units like the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Teams (QRT), and bomb disposal squads, have been deployed to ensure the safety of the attendees. Traffic in South Mumbai is being managed by 280 personnel from the traffic wing.