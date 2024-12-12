D Fadnavis In Delhi To Finalise Ministers, E Shinde Keeps Suspense Alive

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in Delhi to hold talks with the BJP leadership on the distribution of ministerial berths among the three allies of Mahayuti -- BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. NCP chief Ajit Pawar is also in the national capital and has put up party leader Praful Patel's residence. Conspicuous by his absence is Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who agreed to become Deputy Chief Minister after reluctantly vacating the Chief Minister post for Mr Fadnavis.

According to sources, the formula of ministerial berth distribution within the Maharashtra government has been finalised. The BJP is likely to get around 20 seats, the Shiv Sena 12 and the NCP 10. Maharashtra can have a total of 43 ministers, including the Chief Minister. The formula appears to have been finalised after considering each ally's performance in the recently held Assembly polls in which Mahayuti scored a mammoth victory. While the BJP won 132 seats, the Sena bagged 57 and NCP scored 41.

Mr Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah last night to discuss the ministerial expansion. He also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Mr Shinde's absence, however, has cast a shadow, suggesting that the Sena chief has still not made peace after he was forced to vacate the Chief Minister post for Mr Fadnavis, who served as his deputy in the previous government.

While the Sena had argued that the election was won under the leadership of Mr Shinde and he must continue as Chief Minister, the BJP refused to budge and claimed the top post for Mr Fadnavis. Mr Shinde did not have much leverage because the BJP needed just NCP's support to cross the majority mark. Publicly, Mr Shinde said he would not be an obstacle in government formation and also took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister on December 5, but his absence in the capital now has raised eyebrows in political circles. It is, however, not known if he can still fly down.