Devendra Fadnavis Directs Action Against "Objectionable" Wikipedia Content On Sambhaji Maharaj

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said he had directed the state cyber police to approach Wikipedia, and ask for the removal of 'objectionable' content about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on the popular online encyclopedia.

Distortion of history on open-source platforms such as Wikipedia would not be tolerated, he told reporters, replying to a question about some organizations in the state flagging the allegedly wrong information.

The objections came against the backdrop of the recently-released Hindi film "Chhaava", based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, son of the iconic Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "I have asked the Inspector General of Maharashtra cyber cell to communicate with Wikipedia officials and ask them to remove the objectionable matter against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. We will not tolerate such writings on open-source platforms where historical facts are distorted. I have ordered the officials to take whatever steps that are required to be taken," Devendra Fadnavis said.

The chief minister, however, noted that Wikipedia does not operate from India, and is managed by volunteers who have editorial rights.

"We can ask them to put in place some regulations that will stop such distortion of facts," he added.

Wikipedia is a free-content online encyclopedia, written and maintained by a community of volunteers through open collaboration.

On the broader issue of social media regulation, the chief minister acknowledged the challenges posed by jurisdictional limitations.

"There is no geographical jurisdiction for social media. It was there earlier. We will discuss this with the Union government," he said.

There is no "uncontrolled freedom of expression", said Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio. "When obscenity crosses limits, action can be taken," he added.

The chief minister also warned against unauthorized sharing of cabinet agenda documents before a cabinet meeting. "I have instructed the offices of ministers not to share cabinet agenda beforehand. I will have to take action if this continues. Do not break the law," he said.

