Devendra Fadnavis 'Certain' Of BJP's Pre-Poll Alliance With Shiv Sena

Devendra Fadnavis said there are differences of opinion in every home, but they are ultimately resolved.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the BJP's alliance with the Shiv Sena for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is "certain" and all internal differences will be resolved by the two parties.

Mr Fadnavis told reporters it is "certain" that the BJP will have an alliance with the Shiv Sena for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, which sends 48 members, the second highest, to the Lower House of Parliament.

Early last year, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had declared that his party will fight all future elections on its own.

The Sena is a constituent of the BJP-led ruling coalitions in Maharashtra and also at the Centre, but it routinely criticises its alliance partner's leaders and government policies.