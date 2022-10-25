'Devastated': Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Mourns Husband's Death

The Scottish national married Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in 1998.

Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw this morning shared a post on Twitter remembering her husband John Shaw.

John Shaw died yesterday at a private hospital in Bengaluru where he was being treated for cancer. He was 73.

"I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly," wrote Ms Shaw.

I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly pic.twitter.com/b0qv6ZGI2D — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 25, 2022

Mr Shaw worked as the vice chairman and non-executive director of Biocon for over 22 years, before retiring in July 2021.

He was also a member of the advisory board of various Biocon Group companies, according to the company website.

Mr Shaw headed textile manufacturer Madhura Coats before joining Biocon in 1999.

The Scottish national married Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in 1998.