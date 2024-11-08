Deutsche Bank Installs Commemorative Plaque To Honour Ratan Tata In Mumbai

Ratan Tata's half-brother Noel Tata was present at the event. (File)

German lender Deutsche Bank on Thursday said it has installed a commemorative plaque to honour the legacy of industrialist Ratan Tata in Deutsche House.

The South Mumbai building, a heritage property, was acquired by the lender in 1992 and served as the private residence of the Tata family.

Ratan Tata's half-brother and current chairman of Tata Trusts Noel Tata was present at the event, as per an official statement.

