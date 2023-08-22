'Determined To Liberate People Of Rajasthan From Congress': BJP Leader

The BJP MP said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot needs a new perspective. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi launched targeted attacks on Gehlot led Rajasthan government and said there was no such image of Rajasthan as it is today.

BJP MP and National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, who came to attend the workshop of the Rajasthan Media Department and Social Media Department, has said "Who first used the law of sedition? Not against the criminals but against the MLAs and ministers of his own government. You yourself can understand that the people of Rajasthan will not trust the Gehlot government which is full of distrust and self-contradiction. I have been coming to Rajasthan continuously, there was no such image regarding the law and order of Rajasthan as it is today."

Sudhanshu Trivedi further said that the people are now in a decisive mood to elect the BJP in the upcoming elections in the state.

"I am troubled by the paper leak and corruption cases, the people of Rajasthan are now in a decisive mood. They will make the BJP win by giving a decisive mandate in the next elections and we are also determined to liberate the people of Rajasthan from this Congress government," Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

The BJP MP also took a dig at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said the Chief Minister needs a new perspective.

"You imagine who gave permission to Popular Front of India (PFI) to take out a rally in Alwar. A very sad incident happened in Udaipur, the kind of crimes being committed against women today, I think if the Chief Minister removes his spectacles and see how painful the situation is," BJP MP added.

"I want to ask the Congress party, your alliance was UPA, has your UPA alliance ended? One only needs to change his name, when either he has become bankrupt or commits a crime and changes his name to avoid black deeds," he further said.

Notably, BJP will be deploying its top guns including Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in poll-bound Rajasthan to step up their electoral preparedness.

The party is scheduled to kick-start its four 'Parivartan Yatras', in the state from next month spanning over a period of 23 days, sources said.

The Yatra scheduled to start on September 2, 3rd, 4th and 5 respectively will culminate in a mega public address by PM Modi on September 25 in Jaipur.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to the polls later this year with the BJP and the incumbent Congress locked in a straight fight.

In 2018 the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of Independents and the BSP.

