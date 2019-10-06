Detained PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's Party Members To Meet Her On Monday

Detained PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's party delegation in Jammu has been allowed to meet her

The Jammu and Kashmir administration today permitted a Peoples Democratic Party delegation from Jammu to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday. The development came hours after National Conference MLAs met party leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah for the first time since their detention two months ago.

Mehbooba Mufti and the Abdullahs were among a number of political leaders from the Valley who were placed under detention on the eve of August 5, when the centre scrapped the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two union territories.

After meeting the Abdullahs earlier today, senior National Conference leaders Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi told NDTV that they had only come to enquire about their well-being -- not discuss politics. During the meeting, Omar Abdullah, sporting a beard, clicked selfies with the leaders.

