'Despite Warnings...': Sonia Gandhi's Message On Coronavirus In India

Coronavirus update: "I appeal to all fellow Indians to stay at home," Sonia Gandhi said

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi today said the government seems to have "underutilised our public and private sector capacities" in fighting COVID-19, a disease spread by the highly contagious Novel Coronavirus that has consumed several nations within months.

"Testing is the key to prevention. In a nation of 130 crore, only 15,701 samples are reported to have been tested so far. Despite ample time, early warnings and lessons from other nations, we appear to have underutilised our public and private sector capacities. This must change. We must begin by testing all cases under surveillance and expand to all other symptomatic cases and those coming into contact with the ones testing positive," Mrs Gandhi said in a statement.

Coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 today, according to data on the Home Ministry website as at 6 pm, including four who have died, after 47 people tested positive in the global pandemic in various parts of the country.

"A comprehensive sector wise relief package needs to be announced forthwith by the government including necessary tax breaks, interest subvention and deferment of liabilities. For the salaried class, government and the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) must consider a deferment of EMIs," Mrs Gandhi said.

The aviation sector is gasping for air after thousands cancelled their travel plans. Other sectors like tourism and retail are also struggling as lockdown after lockdown have been reported from across the world.

"I appeal to all fellow Indians to stay at home, unless urgency and exigencies demand otherwise. Special care needs to be taken of the elderly and children to keep them insulated. This decision to remain at home will restrict the transmission of this virus. All of us must spread awareness that frequent hand washing, not touching the face and reporting all flu and influenza like conditions to medical help line or a doctor needs to be adhered to," Mrs Gandhi said.

A "janata curfew" or self-imposed quarantine will be observed on Sunday. It was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the spread of coronavirus.