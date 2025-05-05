"Designed To Operate Against...": India Tests Advanced Underwater Naval Mine

India successfully conducted validation trials of an indigenously designed and developed multi-influence ground mine (MIGM) and an advanced underwater naval mine designed to operate against modern stealth ships and submarines.

The Defence Research of Development Organisation (DRDO), India's premier defence research agency and the Indian Navy conducted the "combat firing" of the mine. The system is developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories.

The DRDO shared a video of the test in which an underwater explosion took place with reduced explosives. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated DRDO and the Navy for successfully undertaking the test. Mr Singh said, "The system would further enhance the undersea warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy."

The @DRDO_India and @indiannavy successfully undertook combat firing (with reduced explosive) of the indigenously designed and developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM).

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has complimented DRDO, Indian Navy and the Industry on this… pic.twitter.com/pOvynpBcr5 — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) May 5, 2025

Bharat Dynamics Limited, a production partner of the system, said, "An MIGM is equipped with multiple sensors for recording influences like Acoustic, Magnetic, Pressure, UEP/ELFE signatures as generated by Marine vessels." Visakhapatnam and Apollo Microsystems Limited are also partners in the production.

Underwater mines have been central to naval warfare for several centuries. During World War II, the British, Americans, Japanese and Germans used to lay mines on sea routes. According to an estimate, over half a million naval mines of several types were laid in the sea during the war.

The validation trials of MIGM come at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are high following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which terrorists linked to Pakistan killed 26 civilians.

Last month, a guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy destroyed a sea-skimming target in a "precision cooperative engagement". The test was done two days after the Pahalgam attack.

#IndianNavy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer #INSSurat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea skimming target marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities.



Proud moment for #AatmaNirbharBharat!@SpokespersonMoD… pic.twitter.com/hhgJbWMw98 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 24, 2025

The navy, in a statement, said the homegrown guided missile destroyer INS Surat "successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea-skimming target, marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities."

'Trident Of Naval Power'

Last week, the Navy shared a picture featuring a surface ship, a submarine and a helicopter and captioned it "Trident of Naval Power".

The trident of Naval Power - Above, below and across the waves #FromSeaToSky #AnytimeAnywhereAnyhow pic.twitter.com/HE3Dbdatrz — IN (@IndiannavyMedia) May 3, 2025

The picture, posted on X, shows the destroyer INS Kolkata, the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and a Scorpene-class submarine.

A week before that, the Navy shared videos of warships conducting multiple anti-ship firings in the Arabian Sea.

Multiple visuals of BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being fired from warships in the middle of the sea were shared by the Navy on X.

These warships included Kolkata-class destroyers, Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates.