Above, Below And Across Waves: Indian Navy's "Trident" Of Power

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Indian Navy shared a picture of its naval power, including INS Kolkata, a helicopter, and a submarine, amid rising India-Pakistan tensions following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Navy on Saturday shared a picture featuring a surface ship, a submarine, and a helicopter, calling it the "trident of Naval Power".

The picture, posted on X, shows the destroyer INS Kolkata, the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and a Scorpene-class submarine.

"The trident of Naval Power - Above, below and across the waves," the Navy wrote.

The trident of Naval Power - Above, below and across the waves #FromSeaToSky #AnytimeAnywhereAnyhow pic.twitter.com/HE3Dbdatrz — IN (@IndiannavyMedia) May 3, 2025

The picture, which has now gone viral, was posted amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

India, citing "cross-border linkages" to the attack that left 26 people dead, has announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response".

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," he said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

"The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he added.