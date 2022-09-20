'Washing Machine': Opposition Slams BJP Over 'Misuse' Of Probe Agencies

The RJD said the condition of the CBI is "worse than that of a police station" under BJP rule

Opposition leaders today targeted the BJP-led centre after a newspaper report pointed to alleged misuse of probe agencies for political goals. The investigative report by The Indian Express stated that this trend of using probe agencies to corner prominent Opposition leaders has sharpened since the BJP came to power at the centre in 2014.

The report said that examination of court records, official documents and statements by probe agencies reveal that during the 10-year rule of the UPA, 60 per cent of the political leaders who came under the CBI scanner were from the Opposition. This, the report said, surged to 95 per cent in the eight years of the NDA rule.

Sharing a cutout of the front page of the newspaper, senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien tweeted, "Washing Machine makes the front page".

Washing Machine makes the front page

The washing machine reference, an apparent swipe at the BJP, was earlier used by Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to say that black money and political leaders tainted by corruption charges turn "white" once they enter the BJP.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, targeted the BJP over the newspaper report.

गैरों पर सितम… अपनों पे करम…

गैरों पर सितम… अपनों पे करम…

ऐ हुक्मरान ये ज़ुल्म न कर.

Mr Yadav tweaked lines penned by Sahir Ludhianvi for a song in the 1968 classic Ankhen to take a jab at the BJP. "Gairon par sitam, apno pe karam, ae hukmaran yeh zulm na kar (Atrocities for others, favours for your own, O powerful, don't torture)," he tweeted.

The Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal shared the news report and said the condition of the country's largest probe agency is "worse than that of a police station" under the BJP rule.

NDA-2 शासनकाल में पक्षपाती तोते CBI ने 95% विपक्षी नेताओं पर केस दर्ज किए है ताकि BJP को मदद कर सके?



खूंखार गुंडों, अपराधियों और भ्रष्टाचारियों की पार्टी भाजपा के नेताओं पर कोई छापा नहीं।



भ्रष्ट भाजपाईयों ने देश की सबसे बड़ी एजेंसी का “थाने” से भी बुरा हाल बना दिया है। शर्मनाक! pic.twitter.com/rgAuqSdZxN — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) September 20, 2022

Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and a prominent voice against the BJP-led centre, retweeted a post on The Indian Express report.