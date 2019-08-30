Departmental Probe After Couple Set Themselves Afire At UP Police Station

Cases have been registered against suspended police station incharge Anup Saroj and 2 sub-inspectors.

A departmental inquiry will be conducted after a couple set themselves on fire inside the compound of a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district two days ago, the police said today.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh Chauhan and Circle Officer Mahaban will probe the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalabh Mathur said.

Mr Joginder, 40, and his wife, Chandra Vati, set themselves on fire at the Surir police station premises on Wednesday, alleging inaction by the police over their complaint that some village strongmen were harassing them, officials had said.

Cases have been registered against suspended police station incharge Anup Saroj and sub-inspectors Deepak Nagar and Sunil Kumar Singh under Section 166 (public servant disobeying law) of the Indian Penal Code for not registering the case, the district police chief said.

The couple were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. The condition of Mr Jogender is stable, while his wife continues to be critical, the official said.

Villagers said Mr Joginder and his wife worked in a brick klin in Surir town but were facing harassment by four people of the village, who were trying to grab part of their land.

Following an altercation last Friday, Mr Joginder was hit on his head by a man identified as Satpal and his associates.

Satpal and another accused, Mohan Syam, have been arrested and a search is on for two others, the police said.

