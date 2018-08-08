Deoria Shelter Home Inmate Found From Gorakhpur Old Age Home

On Sunday, police rescued 24 girls from the Deoria shelter home (Representational)

The police on Tuesday found an inmate from the Deoria shelter home, from where 24 girls were rescued and 18 appeared missing on Sunday night, at an old age home run by the same NGO in Gorakhpur.

"A 21-year-old woman has been recovered from the old age home in Rani Diha area of Gorakhpur. As per the entry in the register, she was brought here on August 5," additional district magistrate Prabhu Nath said.

He said this was illegal as the place was a shelter meant for the elderly.

"She is in a state of shock and her statement will be taken after a medico legal examination" he said.

One of the girls rescued from the Deoria shelter home on Sunday had said that girls from there were taken to Gorakhpur, where one of them was sent inside a room with two men.

The old age home in Gorakhpur was being run by the Ma Vindhyavasini NGO for the last 30 years, its clerk Ankit Mishra said.

When the NGO's affiliation with state administration was cancelled in June 2017, the organisation secured a stay from the high court, he said, arguing that the home continued to be legal.

Ma Vindhyavasini NGO's manager Girija Devi's widowed daughter Kanaklata, her four-year-old granddaughter and Ankit Mishra also live in the old age home.

Advertisement

District magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan and SSP Shalabh Mathur inspected the home after getting information about woman.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of the Deoria shelter home Kanchanlata Tripathi, who was on the run, was arrested in Deoria, SP Rohan P Kanay said.

Police had earlier sealed the Deoria shelter home and the rescued girls are being temporarily kept at a government-run shelter.

Investigating officer Vijay Singh Gaur said they will be shifted to shelters in Gorakhpur, Ballia and Varanasi.

So far, officials are keeping the medical reports of the girls confidential.

Girija Tripathi and her husband Mohan Tripathi were sent to judicial custody on Monday.

On Sunday, police rescued 24 girls from the Deoria shelter after a 10-year-old escaped from there and went to the police.