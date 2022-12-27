Dense To Very Dense Fog In Northwest India For Next 24 Hours: Forecast

Cold day conditions are likely to abate over northwest India from tomorrow.

Dense to very dense fog conditions will prevail over northwest India during the next 24 hours and dense fog thereafter for subsequent three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted today.

"Due to prevailing light wind and high moisture in lower tropospheric levels, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue over many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. Its intensity and spread are likely to reduce thereafter," the IMD said.

Dense fog is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next three days, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, cold day and severe cold day is mainly over south Haryana and West UP. Day temperature improved over north Punjab, north Haryana and North Rajasthan. Cold to severe cold waves continue over Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and Delhi said scientist RK Jenamani, IMD.

"Dense to very dense fog will continue to prevail in the belt. There will be an improvement on Dec 29 because of a western disturbance which will bring fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh and Himachal Pradesh. There will be drizzle in north Punjab on Dec 29," he added,

According to RK Jenamani, fresh cold wave conditions shall prevail again from December 31- January 1.

In Delhi, the lowest temp of 4.0 degrees celsius was recorded at Aya Nagar and a cold wave is still prevailing at isolated places. From Dec 28 onwards there will be a significant improvement as the cold wave will go due to western disturbance, stated Jenamani.

