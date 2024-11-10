Dense Smog Covers Delhi, Mumbai As Air Quality Worsens

Several areas in the national capital recorded AQI above 350.

Delhi and Mumbai were covered in dense smog this morning as the air quality worsened in the two metro cities. The air quality index (AQI) stood at 335 in Delhi at 8 am - in the "very poor category", according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The government's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) website advised people to avoid outdoor activities in the early morning and after sunset.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi remain covered in a thin layer of haze as the air quality remains in 'Very Poor' quality as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Visuals from Mayur Vihar.



(Drone visuals shot around 9 am) pic.twitter.com/0uiHOHC9nW — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2024

Several areas in the national capital recorded AQI above 350 - including Bawana 383, Mundka at 358, New Moti Bagh at 394, RK Puram at 368 and Wazirpur at 366, according to SAFAR.

The Kartavya Path in central Delhi as well as the high-rise buildings in Kalindi Kunj and nearby areas were covered in smog. Authorities are sprinkling water using anti-smog guns to bring down the pollution levels, visuals showed from the city's Ashoka Road.

In Agra, about 240 km from Delhi, the AQI remained within the 'satisfactory' level, but a layer of haze engulfed the iconic Taj Mahal, offering a mere glimpse to the tourists.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered "moderate", 200-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", 401-450 "severe", and "severe plus" above 450.

The air quality in Mumbai was recorded in the "moderate" category (AQI 139) this morning.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A layer of smog envelops Mumbai. Visuals from Bandra Reclamation. pic.twitter.com/nowtbLpkm1 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2024

Nanadeep Garden recorded the most polluted air at AQI 306, followed by Kandivali West with an AQI of 222. Bhandup, Colaba, Chembur, Bandra Kurla Complex, and Byculla are among the areas that recorded air quality in the moderate category.