Denied Ticket, TRS Lawmaker Jithender Reddy Joins BJP

Jithender Reddy formally joined the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah

In a setback to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), its outgoing MP AP Jithender Reddy on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he was denied ticket for next month's elections.

Jithender Reddy, who was leader of the TRS in Lok Sabha, formally joined the BJP in the presence of party President Amit Shah in New Delhi.

It was a homecoming for Jithender Reddy, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Mahabubnagar on the BJP ticket in 1999. He later quit the BJP to join the TRS at the peak of Telangana movement.

In 2014, he was elected from the same constituency as a TRS candidate.

The TRS dropped him following allegations by some party candidates in the recent Assembly elections he did not extend the cooperation.

Polling for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana is scheduled in the first phase on April 11.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.