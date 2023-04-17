Denied Ticket For UP Urban Body Polls, He Died By Suicide, Alleges Family

Deepak Saini (26), had demanded a ticket from the BJP for the post of chairman of Kandhla Nagar Palika, but the party refused to make him its candidate.

Muzaffarnagar:

A BJP member allegedly died by suicide after the party denied him a ticket for the urban local body elections in Shamli district, his family members said on Monday.

Deepak Saini (26), had demanded a ticket from the BJP for the post of chairman of Kandhla Nagar Palika, but the party refused to make him its candidate.

Saini was a former member Kandhla Nagar Palika.

BJP's district president of Shamli Satyendra Tomar confirmed Saini's death.

According to the victim's family, he had consumed poison on Sunday after being refused a ticket from the BJP. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

No police case has been registered yet.

