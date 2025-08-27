Denied Salary In Advance, Man Robs Employer Of Rs 4.5 Lakh In Delhi

A 22-year-old godown worker has been arrested for allegedly burgling his employer's office and stealing Rs 4.5 lakh in cash after being denied an advance on his salary.

The incident took place in Najafgarh in Delhi's Dwarka district, on the intervening night of August 19-20. The suspect, identified as Mumtaz, was picked up within eight hours of the burglary by the Anti-Burglary Cell of Dwarka Police. Rs 3.14 lakh in cash was recovered from his possession, police said.

According to the police, Rs 4.5 lakh had gone missing from a godown belonging to Mukul Jain, a resident of Najafgarh, following which an FIR was registered.

The accused concealed his identity with a plastic sack, disabled the security cameras and entered the office through the false ceiling.

Suspicion soon fell on Mumtaz, a loader employed at the godown, after his phone location placed him near the crime scene.

During interrogation, Mumtaz told police that he had been frustrated after his requests for salary in advance were denied. He admitted planning the heist both to "earn easy money" and to "teach his employer a lesson".

Police said Mumtaz was well acquainted with the godown's security. The dogs did not raise an alarm because he was familiar to them. He disabled the cameras, entered through the ceiling, and escaped with the cash, allegedly with the help of an associate named Vikas.