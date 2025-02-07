Denied Leave, Bengal Man Stabs Colleagues, Then Walks Around With Knife

A West Bengal government employee stabbed at least four of his colleagues for allegedly being denied leave, officials said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Amit Kumar Sarkar, worked in the technical education department of Karigari Bhavan in Kolkata's Newtown area.

Sarkar used a knife to stab his colleagues and then walked around the city with the weapon.

A video of him walking around the city with the blood-stained knife in his hand surfaced in which he can be seen strolling with a bag on his back and another in his hand in broad daylight. Some passersby can be seen filming the accused on their mobile phones, with Sarkar warning them not to come near him.

"Sarkar, a resident of Ghola in Sodepur, North 24 Parganas district, works in the technical education department. This morning, following a tiff with his colleagues over taking time off, he attacked them with a knife and then tried to flee," a senior police official said.

The injured people, identified as Jaydeb Chakraborty, Santunu Saha, Sartha Late, and Sheikh Satabul, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two of them are said to be in critical condition.

According to the police, the accused had a fight with his colleagues over the issue of leave. However, the reason behind him being denied the leave is not yet known.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, officials said.

Police also suspect the man had mental health issues.