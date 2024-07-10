Denied iPhone By Father, 18-Year-Old Dies By Suicide Near Mumbai: Police

A case of accidental death has been registered, police said (Representational)

A youngster allegedly died by suicide in Navi Mumbai as his father did not buy him an expensive iPhone, police said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Verma (18), a resident of Kamothe area, allegedly ended his life at his house late Monday night, said a police official.

As per the complaint filed by his father, the youngster wanted an iPhone costing about Rs 1.5 lakh. When his father bought him a low-cost Vivo phone, he got depressed.

Around 11.30 pm on July 8, Sanjay allegedly died by suicide.

A case of accidental death has been registered and an autopsy report was awaited for further probe, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)