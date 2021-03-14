'Demoralising Mumbai Police': Sena Leader On Probe Agency NIA Taking Over Antila Bombscare Case

Probe agency NIA has taken over the case of Antilia bombscare.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that the NIA taking over the probe into the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani' residence in Mumbai amounted to demoralising the Mumbai Police and creating instability in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters, Mr Raut also said Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, who was arrested late Saturday night by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is an "honest, successful officer and a good investigator".

"The state government's prestige is at stake in this case," the Rajya Sabha member said.

A Scorpio found parked near Mukesh Ambani's house on Carmichael Road in south Mumbai on February 25 contained some gelatin sticks and a threat letter.

Mr Waze, an "encounter specialist", is also facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran who was in possession of the Scorpio. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.

The state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating the Mansukh Hiran murder case. It had registered a case against unidentified persons days after Mansukh Hiran's body was found.

Mr Raut said the Mumbai Police were capable of investigating both the cases and involvement of central agencies "wasn't required".

"They (Mumbai Police) are capable and professional. They can't be pressurised. The NIA taking over the probe amounts to creating pressure and terror of the central government bylowering the morale of the police and destabilising the state," he alleged.

The Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson further charged that Mr Waze's arrest by the probe agency NIA amounted to encroaching upon the

rights of the police and an attack on their capabilities.

Mr Raut said state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had handed over the probe to the Anti-Terrorist Squad, but the probe agency NIA entered the scene to probe the recovery of 20 gelatin sticks in the Scorpio.

To a question on sections under which Waze has been charged, Mr Raut said, "There is a difference between charges being levelled and the charges being proved."

Mr Raut also said the government should take "very seriously" the issue of sensitive information reaching the opposition leaders first.

The opposition should explain what the CBI's probe found into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death which the Mumbai Police had not investigated.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Deshmukh told reporters in Nagpur that the ATS and NIA were probing the recovery of the explosives-laden vehicle and the case of Mr Hiran's death.

"The truth will come out and action will be taken accordingly," he said.

When asked if Mr Waze would be suspended, Mr Deshmukh did not many any comments.