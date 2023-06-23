"No Discrimination In India": PM Modi To Question On "Rights Of Muslims"

PM Narendra Modi said, "Democracy is part of our spirit, our blood".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India and the US have "overwhelming respect" for each other because "we are democracies and it is in US and India's DNAs to expand democratic institutions". Interacting with reporters at a joint media conference after bilateral talks with President Joe Biden, PM Modi spoke at length about how democracy runs through India's veins.

Asked what India will do to improve the rights of religious minorities, PM Modi said, "I am surprised at what you said. We are a democracy. Democracy is part of our spirit, our blood. We live and breathe democracy. And it is in our constitution".

"If there are no human values and human rights, there is no democracy... When we live democracy, there is no question of discrimination," he said.

His government, he added, "Can deliver and when we deliver there is no discrimination on caste, creed, religion" and quoted the motto of "Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas (development for all and trust from all)".. Everyone has access to amenities," he added, irrespective of religion, caste, age or geography.

President Joe Biden earlier said democratic values figured in his bilateral with PM Modi and they had a "good discussion" about it.

The bilateral talks also encompassed key areas of the deepening India-US partnership.

Listing the fresh areas of collaboration -- artificial intelligence, semi-conductors, space, quantum and telecom -- PM Modi said, "This is a new chapter, direction and energy to our comprehensive partnership. US is India's biggest trade partner," PM Modi said at the joint statement.