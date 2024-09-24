'Democracy Also...': Row Over Tamil Nadu Governor's 'Secularism' Remark

Secularism is a European concept, said Governor RN Ravi. (File)

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's remark that secularism is an "European concept" has landed him in a controversy, with opposition leaders questioning how such a person has been appointed in such a constitutional post. Mr Ravi, who has had run-ins with the MK Stalin-led state government over his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi and withholding bills passed by the assembly, came under fire after he said the concept of secularism came from the West and has no place in India.

"A lot of frauds have been committed on people of this country, and one of them is that they have tried to give a wrong interpretation of secularism. What does secularism mean? Secularism is a European concept, and it is not an Indian concept," Mr Ravi said at a public event in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari.

In Europe, he continued, secularism arrived as a result of a fight between the church and the king. "How can India be away from dharma? Secularism is a European concept and let it be there only. In India, there is no need for secularism," he said.

The term "secular" was added to the preamble of the Indian Constitution through the 42nd amendment in 1976.

The opposition slammed the Governor remarks and said he might say in the future that Constitution itself is a "foreign concept".

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat asserted secularism, or separation of religion from politics, is very much part of the Indian Constitution.

"This governor has taken oath in the name of Constitution I presume. Tomorrow, he will say the Constitution of India itself is a foreign concept. This is what the RSS understanding is. It is a shame that such a person has been appointed as governor of such an important state like Tamil Nadu," she told ANI.

CPI leader D Raja strongly deplored the Governor's remarks and said even BR Ambedkar - the architect of the Indian constitution - had rejected a "theocratic concept."

"What does he know about secularism? What does he know about India? He is a governor. He must abide by the Constitution. The Constitution of India defines India as secular democratic republic. Dr BR Ambedkar emphatically rejected theocratic concept. Secularism means keeping religion and politics separate. Don't bring Gods for electoral purposes," Mr Raja said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned if the same logic should be applied to federalism, one person one vote, and democracy - all of which originated in Europe.

Having draped Tiruvalluvar with a saffron robe, the Governor of Tamil Nadu has now discovered that secularism was an European concept and it has no place in India



"Having draped Tiruvalluvar with a saffron robe, the Governor of Tamil Nadu has now discovered that secularism was a European concept and it has no place in India. He is not correct, but assume he is right. Federalism was also a European concept. Shall we declare that Federalism has no place in India?" he said in an online post.

Mr Ravi had earlier courted controversy over the depiction of Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes in an invitation card for an official event.

"One person, one vote was also an European concept. Shall we declare that some people will have no right to vote? Democracy was also a European concept not known to India that was ruled by maharajahs and rajas. Shall we declare that democracy will be jettisoned in this country? Constitutional functionaries, especially those who hold titular positions, should take a vow of silence," he added.

The DMK, which is in power in Tamil Nadu, has also criticised Mr Ravi's remarks and said the Governor must read the Constitution.

"Secularism is the most needed concept in India, not in Europe. Particularly the Governor, he had not gone through the Constitution of India. Article 25 says that there should be a conscious freedom of religion that he doesn't know. He should go and read the constitution fully," DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said.