Delimitation Commission Meeting Today To Discuss Suggestions Of J&K MPs

The Delimitation Commission was constituted in March 2020.

Delimitation Commission will meet on Thursday in Delhi to discuss suggestions of Jammu and Kashmir MPs, who are associate members of the panel on its delimitation draft proposal.

The meeting will be chaired by Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai and attended by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Jammu and Kashmir state EC chief, and the chief electoral officer of the Union Territory.

On February 23, the Central government had extended the tenure of the Delimitation Commission, tasked with redrawing the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir by two more months until May 5, 2022.

The Delimitation Commission was constituted in March 2020.

Third Member of the Commission is the State Election Commissioner of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Commission also has five Associate Members nominated by the Speaker, Lok Sabha. The Commission already has held a series of meetings related to data and maps of the Districts and constituencies related to Census 2011.

Earlier, it invited all Associate Members for interaction, which was attended by two of the Associate Members. A number of representations have also been received on various aspects concerning delimitation from civil societies and members of the public from the Union Territory. The Commission has already taken note of all such suggestions and directed that these may be deliberated further in the context of ground realities concerning delimitation.

The Commission expects that all stakeholders will cooperate and will provide valuable suggestions so that the task of delimitation is completed timely.