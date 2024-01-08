Delhi's Per Capita Income Rose To Rs 4,44,748 In 2023, Highest In India

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government said it ensured 24x7 power supply to all households.

The per capita in Delhi witnessed an increase of 14 per cent to Rs 4,44,768 and was the highest among all states and union territories in 2023, according to the Statistical Handbook issued by the Delhi Government.

As per the report, some of the key factors behind the growth were providing free power and water, improving education and health care, regularising unauthorised colonies, etc.

The Delhi government said it improved the public services sector, especially in the areas of transportation, electricity, water, and social welfare and said Delhi became the first city in India to have 1,300 electric buses, which catered to 4.1 million daily commuters.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government said it ensured 24x7 power supply to all households, added 100,000 new water connections, increased the minimum wage for labourers and supported the differently-abled, girls, the elderly and those affected by the Covid pandemic through their welfare schemes which provided financial assistance.