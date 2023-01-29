Delhi's Minimum Temperature At 6.4 Degrees Celsius, Rain Likely

The weatherman predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain. (Representational)

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius today, three notches below the average for the season, with the India Meteorological Department predicting light rain and thundershowers during the day.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent, the IMD said.

The weatherman predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers during the day, and said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations, is scheduled to be held at Vijay Chowk on Sunday.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

