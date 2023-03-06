Manish Sisodia Sent To Jail, Wants 'Meditation Cell', Court Allows Gita

Mr Sisodia was produced in the special court this afternoon after his CBI custody ended. Special judge MK Nagpal sent him to judicial custody after noting that the CBI had not demanded further custody and that they may do so later if required.

The court has allowed the AAP leader to carry medicines prescribed during his medical examination. He has also been allowed to carry a pair of spectacles, a diary, a pen, and a copy of Bhagavad Gita. As requested by Mr Sisodia's counsel, the court has directed the jail authorities to consider the request of keeping him in the meditation cell.

The AAP No 2 has applied for bail and his request will be taken up on Friday. He was arrested on February 26 and sent to the CBI's custody for five days. The court later extended the custody by two days. The CBI, sources had earlier said, may not seek further custody.

Mr Sisodia, 51, has said in this bail petition that CBI officials were asking him the same questions over and over, and that was causing him mental harassment.

His lawyer has said keeping him in custody will "serve no fruitful purpose" as all recoveries in the case have been made. He has also said the "inefficiency of the agency" to complete the probe cannot be ground for remand.

The CBI, on its part, has said that Mr Sisodia had been uncooperative and evasive during the questioning. They have also cited time lost in his medical examination and the Supreme Court hearing of his bail plea.

The AAP leader had approached the top court for relief following his arrest. The Supreme Court, however, refused to intervene and asked him to approach the High Court. He has resigned as Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and given up the 18 portfolios he earlier held.

Mr Sisodia faces allegations of corruption in the liquor policy that was scrapped after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe.

The Arvind Kejriwal government was accused of bending rules and providing undue benefits to liquor vend licensees.