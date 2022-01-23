Delhi Positivity Rate Falls To 13% From 16.3%, Cases Down 19% To 9,197

It has taken just 10 days for cases to drop below the 10,000-mark in the city

Delhi on Sunday recorded 9,197 new COVID-19 cases, which is 19 per cent lower than yesterday's number (11,486). At 13.3 per cent, positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) saw a dip from 16.3 per cent a day before.The national capital also reported 35 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

It has taken just 10 days for cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. On Friday, the capital had logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths

Delhi on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday had asserted that the danger of COVID-19 has subsided in the national capital and the situation is "quite under control".

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Delhi has come down after registering a record surge a week ago, but the daily fatalities trend in the city needs to be watched for the next few days to ascertain if the death count has reached its peak, medical experts had cautioned on Friday.

With PTI inputs