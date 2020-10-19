Delhi's Biggest Durga Puja Body To Drop Festivities For First Time In 47 Years

In all, some 50 Pandals have decided to not celebrate Durga Puja this year (File)

The Chittaranjan Park Kali Mandir Society, the national capital's biggest Durga Puja Pandal, will be among the 50-odd such bodies to not celebrate the festival this year due to COVID-19.

This will be the first time in 47 years that annual celebrations would be put off by the South Delhi neighbourhood's Puja Pandal.

The decision to this effect was taken today at a meeting of 12 such major committees with the local administration. This was keeping in view that a major section of the population in the area, especially many members of the organising committees, are senior citizens, the most vulnerable group in terms of coronavirus.

A number of other smaller such bodies too have decided to follow the decision of the 12.

Chittaranjan Park is known for the fanfare with which it celebrates Durga Puja, with a variety of Durga idols being thronged every year by hundreds of Pandal-hopping and food-loving festival revellers.

"Everything will be at a much smaller scale...and with precautions," said Anita Haldar, Joint Secretary of the Chittaranjan Park Kali Mandir Society. Even the idol is only 5 feet tall this time instead of the usual 16 feet, she said.

"The immersion also will be within the temple premises this time instead of the usual big procession. All workers and committee members entering the temple are being tested for Covid," Ms Haldar said.

Local MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that only for religious reasons, a small Kalash Puja/Ghat Puja will be attended by 10-15 committee members. "This will ensure the continuity of puja by these committees," said Mr Bhardwaj, who has requested the administration and local police to help the committees stop outsiders from entering these areas.

Arrangements have also been made to deliver the prasad at the homes of those who make online bookings, Ms Hadlar said, reassuring those who might be upset about not being able to get "darshan".

"Earlier everyone visited mother. This time mother will visit everyone's homes," she said.

Delhi has reported around 3.3 lakh COVID-19 cases till now with around 6,000 persons dying of the disease. Authorities are particularly worried about the festival season crowds resulting in a spike in its spread.

Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan, for instance, has said that the Onam festivities in Kerala had led to a huge increase in the number of cases.