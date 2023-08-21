Teen Raped By Delhi Officer Was Hospitalised After Panic Attacks: Sources

Khakha is accused of raping the teen repeatedly over a five-month period

The girl who was allegedly raped by a senior Delhi government officer revealed the abuse to doctors after being hospitalised for a string of panic attacks, police sources have said.

Premoday Khakha is accused of raping the teen, his friend's daughter, repeatedly over a five-month period from October 2020 to February 2021. The teenager, then 14, became pregnant during this period. Khakha's wife allegedly gave her abortion pills to terminate the pregnancy at home while keeping the matter under wraps.

Such was the mental toll of what she went through that the teenager suffered a string of panic attacks. Alarmed, her mother rushed her to a hospital. The girl was provided psychological therapy, during which she told doctors about the repeated sexual assault she faced from her father's friend, someone she called "mama" (uncle).

The doctors alerted police, who moved fast to register a child abuse case and start action. "We registered a case on August 13, a week after the girl was hospitalised," said senior police officer Sagar Singh Kalsi.

According to the FIR, Khakha was a friend of the girl's father, who died in 2020. Following his death, the girl's mother sent her to Khakha's Burari home to stay with him and his wife. During her five months there, she faced repeated sexual assault, the FIR says.

According to police, the girl is not in a condition yet to give a statement before a magistrate. Police, however, are making arrangements to ensure that this is done as soon as she feels better.

The allegations against the officer have sparked massive outrage, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moving to suspend him.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has said the officer had committed a "heinous act" that has "shaken the society". "Everyone has daughters, and this is a very shameful act. The officer should be punished to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police, demanding Khakha's immediate arrest. "If the one whose job is to protect the daughters turns into a predator, then where will the girls go?" she posted on X.