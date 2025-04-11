Delhi Businessman Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife, Dumping Body In Drain

A nose pin turned out to be a key lead for the police probing the death of a woman, whose body was found in a drain in Delhi nearly a month ago. They have arrested businessman Anil Kumar, the woman's husband of 20 years, suspecting that he killed her and dumped her body in drain.

On March 15, the body was found wrapped in a bedsheet and tied to a stone and cement sack, in a drain in Delhi. The police identified the woman using her nose pin - which helped them unravel the murder mystery.

The nose pin led the police to a jewellery store in South Delhi and upon checking the records, they found the nose pin was bought by Anil Kumar, a property dealer in Delhi who lived at a farmhouse in Gurugram. The bill was issued in his name.

The woman was identified as Seema Singh, 47.

The cops then reached out to Mr Kumar and found out that Seema Singh was his wife. When the officials requested to speak to her, Mr Kumar said she had gone to Vrindavan without phone. This raised suspicion.

The police then reached Mr Kumar's office in Dwarka where they found his mother-in-law's number in a diary. On contacting the family, Ms Singh's sister Babita told them they hadn't spoken to her since March 11. The family was equally worried.

Babita informed the police that when they contacted Mr Kumar, he told them Seema was in Jaipur and that she wasn't in a mood to speak. She said he had assured him he would make her speak to them whenever she feels better.

This continued for several days. Ms Singh's family said they wanted to go to the police, but Mr Kumar's assurances made them kept waiting.

On April 1, the family was called to identify a woman's body. And they found out it was her. A day later, her elder son too identified the body as her mother's. Ms Singh was strangled to death, the family said citing the post-mortem report. They also claimed that only the couple - Mr Kumar and Ms Singh - had keys to their Dwarka house.

Mr Kumar and his guard Shiv Shankar have been arrested.

(With inputs from Navin Nischal)