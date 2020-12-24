Delhi Woman Alleges Forced Conversion To Islam, Harassment By In-Laws

The woman has also accused her husband and his family of demanding dowry. (Representational)

A 20-year-old Muslim man in Delhi has been charged by the police over his wife's allegations that she was forced to convert after their wedding in May and harassed by her in-laws.

"His family forced me to change my religion to Islam. I was forced to wear a burqa and offer namaz. His father tried to sexually harass me," the woman has alleged in a complaint filed on Monday.

The woman says she met the man when he rented a room at her parents' home late last year. At the time, she says, he did not reveal his religion and claimed he had no family.

After a few months, when the two grew close, the man introduced her to his family living in another part of Delhi. The revelation led to a confrontation, after which the accused man assured her she "would not be forced to change her religion".

The two got married at a temple, the complaint states.

The woman alleges that she was harassed for dowry, confined and stopped from contacting her parents.

The sole purpose of the marriage was to change my religion, she says in her complaint.

A case filed against the man and his family lists charges like rape, kidnapping, breach of trust and intimidation.

The police said the woman's medical examination had been carried out and investigations were on. No arrests have been made so far.