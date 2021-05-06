Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Cloudy Skies, Sudden Change In Delhi Weather

Delhi Weather news: Delhi witnessed rain and dusty winds on Thursday

Delhi weather update: Delhi saw a sudden change in weather conditions on Thursday afternoon. Some parts of the national capital saw light drizzle and cloudy skies. The temperatures came down bringing much-needed relief to the people of the city. The India Meteorological Department had forecast cloudy skies with possibility of light rain or drizzle during the day.

The city witnessessed thundershowers and dusty winds. It was a warm morning with minimum temperature settling at 26 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average and the maximum temperature was around 39 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The air quality of the city was moderate with index value of 153 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The relative humidity was recorded 59 per cent at 8.30 am.