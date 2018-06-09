Delhi Weather: Rain, Dust Storm Hit Parts Of Delhi With Strong Winds, Sky Turns Dark

Delhi weather: Rain and thunderstorm followed strong winds and a dust storm in Delhi this evening.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 09, 2018 17:56 IST
Delhi weather: A dust and thunderstorm struck Delhi at around 5 pm on Saturday evening.

New Delhi:  A severe dust storm and strong winds hit Delhi this evening, as the weather took a sudden turn. It was immediately followed by heavy rain in the national capital.

The sky turned completely dark at 5 pm, about two hours earlier than usual.

Heavy rain was also reported from neighbouring Gurugram in HaryanaThe Met department had earlier today predicted that there will be strong winds of 70-80 kmph this evening, and light rain.

"The sky will be generally cloudy with the possibility of light rains or thundershower," a Met department official said.

It was a humid morning in Delhi today as the minimum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 71 per cent.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 39 degrees.

The maximum temperature yesterday was 40.5 degrees Celsius.

