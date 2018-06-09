Delhi Weather: Rain, Dust Storm Hit Parts Of Delhi With Strong Winds, Sky Turns Dark

The sky turned completely dark at 5 pm, about two hours earlier than usual.
Heavy rain was also reported from neighbouring Gurugram in Haryana
Like living in the middle of a dessert... #Gurgaon#duststormpic.twitter.com/yESzEhGp1l- Nishant Kaushik (@nishant3388) June 9, 2018
Huge dust storm in Delhi right now @SkymetWeatherpic.twitter.com/HnKbAaIKjT- spabbi (@spabbi) June 9, 2018
No filter; no effects. #duststorm right now in #Gurugrampic.twitter.com/EIFc2nR1Ne- Jasbir Singh (@Jasbirtweets) June 9, 2018
The Met department had earlier today predicted that there will be strong winds of 70-80 kmph this evening, and light rain.
5:15pm in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/j2bDqkajCR- Kawaljit Singh Bedi (@kawaljit) June 9, 2018
"The sky will be generally cloudy with the possibility of light rains or thundershower," a Met department official said.
It was a humid morning in Delhi today as the minimum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 71 per cent.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 39 degrees.
The maximum temperature yesterday was 40.5 degrees Celsius.