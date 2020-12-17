Cold Wave Grips Delhi, North India. IMD Warns Of Dense Fog In Pockets

Delhi cold wave: People sitting near fire to protect themselves from cold in Anand Vihar

Cold wave gripped large swathes of North India including Delhi. The cold and foggy conditions will continue till Friday, the weather office has warned. "Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on December 17," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather bulletin. The IMD has declared cold wave in Delhi as icy winds blowing from the snow-covered western Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down sharply. The minimum temperature is likely to remain around five degrees Celsius till Friday and the maximum temperature has also dipped to 18.5 degrees, more than four degrees below normal, the Met office said.

"Cold wave conditions in some pockets with severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan...cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over south Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh. Today, Lowest Minimum Temperature of 0.5 degrees was recorded over Sikar (East Rajasthan)," the IMD tweeted.

Cold Wave observed today:

1. Cold Wave conditions in some pockets with Severe Cold Wave conditions in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan.

2. Severe Cold Wave condition in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 17, 2020

3. Cold Wave conditions in isolated pockets over south Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh

Today, Lowest Minimum Temperature of 0.5°C was recorded over Sikar (East Rajasthan) pic.twitter.com/v6bcTc1yeg — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 17, 2020

"The Western Himalayas recorded widespread snowfall due to strong western disturbances and now frosty winds have been blowing towards the plains, bringing the mercury down," Kuldeep Srivastava, chief of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said, adding that both "cold wave" and "cold day" conditions are likely in Delhi today and tomorrow.

Cold wave grips North India: Amritsar recorded the lowest temperatures in the plains

The IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 degrees less than normal for two straight days. "For small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day," Mr Srivastava told news agency Press Trust of India. The capital recorded its coldest day of the season on Tuesday, when temperatures dropped to four degrees.

Extreme cold conditions swept north India on Wednesday, with Amritsar reporting the lowest minimum temperature in the plains. The mercury dropped below the freezing point in the hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. "The lowest minimum temperature of two degrees was recorded at Amritsar on Wednesday, the IMD said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, experienced the coldest night of the season on Wednesday. The mercury plummeted several degrees below the freezing point, officials of the meteorological department said. All the weather stations in the valley recorded sub-zero night temperature due to clear skies.

(Inputs from ANI & PTI)