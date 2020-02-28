'People With Evil Minds Will Get Punished': Minister On Delhi Violence

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that everyone should appeal for peace and not provoke people (File)

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that people who will be found guilty in spreading violence in Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be spared. He also urged citizens to maintain peace in the capital.

"People with evil minds will surely get punished. The country believes in the principle of unity in diversity. I was happy seeing Muslim brothers helping Hindus and vice versa. We should all appeal for peace and not provoke people," he said in New Delhi.

At least 39 people have died and over 300 have been injured in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi over the past few days.