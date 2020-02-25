Schools In Northeast Delhi To Stay Closed Today After Clashes Over CAA

Five people, including a cop, were killed and around 50 were injured on Monday (File)

All internal examinations in government and private schools in violence-hit northeast Delhi have been cancelled, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has informed. The schools will remain closed on Tuesday, he said.

"Internal exams of all schools in violence-hit northeast Delhi stand cancelled, and the government and private schools will remain closed. I have talked to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank regarding the board exams and have asked him to postpone them," Mr Sisodia tweeted.

CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma clarified that there is no examination centre in northeast Delhi for Tuesday's exams.

"It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in western part of Delhi. There are no centres in the northeast part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow," Ms Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Five people, including a cop, were killed and around 50 were injured on Monday after violence broke out between people for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act across northeast Delhi.

Stones were thrown by mobs, vehicles and shops set ablaze and parts of Delhi were transformed into a war zone.

Delhi Police initially resorted to firing tear gas shells. Once the violence escalated, paramilitary forces were called in; a Rapid Action Force (RAF) was sent to Khajoori Khas, which is around 10 kilometres from Bhajanpura.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is responsible for Delhi's law and order, to ensure that peace and harmony is maintained.

"Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order and ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations," he tweeted.

With inputs from PTI