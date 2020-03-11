Delhi Violence Pre-Planned Conspiracy, Says Amit Shah In Lok Sabha

Amit Shah vowed to not spare anyone involved in the Delhi violence

The violence in northeast Delhi last month, in which over 50 people were killed, was a pre-planned conspiracy, for which a case has been registered by the Delhi Police, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha today, during a discussion on the clashes. Praising efforts of the Delhi Police, the Home Minister also said they managed to contain the riots within 36 hours.

Giving details, Mr Shah said 60 social media accounts were created between February 22 and 26, and were discontinued a day later. "We have registered 25 cases relating the IT Act for the same and we would identify all culprits," he said.

The Delhi Police has identified as many as 1,100 people, who actively participated in the violence, with the help of facial recognition software. "Facial recognition is a software. It does not identify people based on religion or by the way they dress," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha, taking a dig at the Opposition.

The Home Minister vowed to not spare anyone involved in the violence, irrespective of their religion, caste or party affiliation.

Mr Shah said as many as 300 people had come to Delhi from neighbouring states to participate in the violence. "They have also been identified," he added.

In the Delhi violence, 52 died, 526 were injured, 371 shops were burnt and 142 shops were destroyed.

Mr Shah said that those responsible for destruction of property would have to pay up. "Recoveries would be made from them. We have written a letter to Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to appoint a judge for the same," he stated.

The Delhi Police also have identified people who financed the violence in Delhi, he said. "Agencies are probing as to how many hawala transactions were done after January this year. They have also identified three persons for it," Mr Shah added.