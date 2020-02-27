Petitions Seek Case Against Sonia Gandhi, AIMIM Chief For Hate Speech

One of the petitions sought the registration of case against Sonia Gandhi (File)

A bunch of petitions was on Thursday filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions for registration of an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AIMIM leader Assaduddin Owaisi and others over their alleged hate speeches.

One of the petitions, moved by a group called Lawyers Voice, sought the registration of FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan and Akbaruddin Owaisi and advocate Mehmood Pracha.

It also sought the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the matter.

Another petition, filed by Hindu Sena, alleged that inflammatory speeches were made by Waris Pathan, Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi and sought actions against them.

"The hate speech of Waris Pathan surcharged the communal tension in Delhi which has resulted in the death of several people," the Hindu Sena alleged in its plea.

It also stated that the petition, filed by Harsh Mandar, in the Delhi violence matter is an attempt to aggravate the situation by seeking criminal action against the leaders of BJP with sole intention to defame Hindus.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Sanjjiiv Kkumaar also filed an impleadment application in the court seeking direction to police to register an FIR against social activist Harsh Mander, Radio Jockey Sayema, Swara Bhaskar, and AAP's Amanatullah Khan under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to provocation with intent to cause riot.

The application also sought directions to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the violence in North-East Delhi.