Assam Teacher Arrested Over Post Slamming PM Modi On Delhi Violence

Souradeep Sengupta was sent to four days' judicial custody.

A teacher in southern Assam's Silchar has been arrested and sent to four days' judicial custody after students from his college, filed a police complaint against him for allegedly posting "objectionable material on Facebook" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Hindus.

According to police sources, Souradeep Sengupta, a guest lecturer for Physics at the prestigious Gurucharan College, was named in a First Information Report or FIR filed on Friday by a group of students.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with NDTV, accused Mr Sengupta of "making derogatory remarks and abusing the Sanatan Dharma and he also tried to incite communal violence by making inflammatory comments against the Hindu community."

Mr Sengupta, who has worked at the GC College for the past one year, had allegedly put up a post over the violence in northeast Delhi, suggesting that some sections were trying to recreate Gujarat riots of 2002 in the national capital.

Following a backlash, Mr Sengupta deleted the post and apologized for hurting "any religious sentiments". "I apologise for any religious sentiments I may have hurt by my posts. I made some irresponsible comments about a communally sensitive issue. It was a lapse of judgement. My intention was not to insult any religion at large," he posted on late Thursday night.

Mr Sengupta has been charged for deliberately trying to inflame religious feelings, promoting enmity between different groups, criminal intimidation and the IT Act.

His family has alleged that a group of about 40 students had come to his residence and intimidated the family. When they went to the police station to seek help, the police arrested Mr Sengupta, the family alleged.