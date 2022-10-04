Delhi Vehicle Owners Without Pollution Certificate May Face Suspension Of RC

There are over 900 pollution checking centres authorised by the transport department in Delhi.

Vehicle owners not having valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) for their vehicles may face suspension of registration certificate, officials said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Transport Department is issuing notices to owners whose vehicles do not have a valid PUCC, warning that if they do not get the certificate within a week, their registration certificates may be suspended.

"There are around 19 lakh vehicles that do not have a valid PUCC, but there is no technology to know whether such vehicles are coming on the roads. So, the enforcement teams have been formed to carry out checks, while SMSes are also being sent to vehicle owners warning them that their registration certificates may be suspended if they do not get a valid PUCC within a week," said a top transport department official.

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) after which they are given PUC certificates.

There are over 900 pollution checking centres authorised by the transport department in Delhi. These are set up at petrol pumps and workshops spread all over the city, so motorists can get it done easily.

The fee for pollution checking in case of petrol and CNG-driven two and three-wheelers is Rs 60. It is Rs 80 for four-wheelers (petrol) and Rs 100 for diesel-run four-wheelers.

