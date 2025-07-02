Delhi Woman Drinks Acid After Boyfriend Of 7 Years Refuses To Marry Her

A 19-year-old woman in Delhi attempted suicide by drinking acid after her partner, with whom she was in a relationship for seven years, refused to marry her despite several assurances, police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Rehan, also reportedly faked his identity before the woman and developed physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. Besides, Rehan, believed to be in his late 20s, made the woman undergo an abortion on two occasions, the police said.

Rehan has been arrested while the woman is believed to be in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. Her family said doctors said she may not survive the injuries.

In his complaint with Vasant Kunj South police, the woman's father alleged the accused, a resident of Shankar Camp who works as a ground staff at the Delhi airport, faked his actual identity to his daughter seven years ago. The father separately told reporters that Rehan often wore a "kalawa" - a sacred Hindu thread - to mislead them.

As the man and woman started seeing each other, the former expressed his desire to marry her, the First Information Report (FIR) reviewed by NDTV said.

The woman's father said he agreed to the marriage but asked Rehan to wait till his daughter turned 18. He said when his daughter turned 19 this year, he approached Rehan but the latter refused to marry her.

"He used to blackmail my daughter and threatened to leak videos. He also made her undergo an abortion twice. He exploited her...," the woman's father said in his complaint.

"On June 18, no one was at home when my daughter drank acid... I need justice," he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goyal confirmed Rehan's arrest.

Police sources said a preliminary probe revealed the accused enjoyed getting clicked with a sacred thread tied on his hand and living a luxurious life.

The FIR has been registered under section 69 - addresses issues surrounding sexual intercourse based on deceitful, particularly concerning marriage or employment - promises of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from Navin Nischal)

