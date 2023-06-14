Delhi University Approves New Rules For Doctorate Courses

There has been an increase in publications of not-so-known journals, he added.

Publication of at least two research papers in "renowned and credible" journals, evaluation of thesis by research supervisor besides external examiners, and relaxation for non-teaching staff to pursue PhD are among the changes that will be introduced by Delhi University for its PhD courses this year, officials said.

The university will also admit students into the PhD programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (PhD) conducted by the National Testing Agency from the academic year 2023-24. However, the teaching and non-teaching category serving in the university can directly appear for the interview.

The changes were approved during last week's Executive Council meeting, officials said.

"We have introduced several amendments in the rules in the minimum standards and procedures for awarding a PhD degree. We have also introduced changes in the procedure of admission. Now all the admission into PhD will be done through CUET PhD," Prakash Singh, director of South Campus, Delhi University told PTI.

Among the amendments, there is a provision that a PhD scholars should publish at least two research papers in UGC Care listed journals before the submission of the thesis and produce evidence in the form of a letter or a reprint.

"We have asked departments to prepare a list of renowned and credible journals. The university will consider the publication of papers in these journals only," Singh said.

"Moreover, earlier it was a rule to publish at least two papers but it was discontinued. Now it is being reintroduced again," he added. Last academic year, the DU awarded 910 PhD degrees.

Previous rules reviewed by PTI say that a PhD research scholar shall publish at least "one research paper in a refereed journal before submission of the thesis and produce evidence for the same in the form of an acceptance letter or a reprint." Singh said that now relaxation, previously offered to teaching staff, is now being offered to non-teaching staff to facilitate them in obtaining a PhD.

"Along with teaching, non-teaching staff will now be permitted to attend classes and write examinations without affecting the assigned duties during office hours," he said.

Moreover, the PhD thesis submitted by a scholar will now be evaluated by his research supervisor and at least three external examiners who are experts in the field and not in employment at the university, according to another amendment approved in the Executive Council meeting.

Such examiners should be academics with a good record of scholarly publications in the field, the new rules said.

"Wherever possible, one of the external examiners should be chosen from outside India. The viva-voce board shall consist of the research supervisor and at least one of the three external examiners and may be conducted online. The viva-voce shall be open to the members of the Research Advisory Committee/faculty members/research scholars and students," the new rules said.

Earlier, PhD thesis submitted by a research scholar was just evaluated by three external examiners.

