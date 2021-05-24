Delhi To Get 1st Drive-Through Covid Vaccination Facility At Dwarka Mall

Delhi has shut down vaccination centres temporarily due to a shortage of doses.

The Delhi government, in association with the Akash Healthcare Super Hospital, is set to open a drive-through Covid vaccination booth, the national capital's first, at Vegas Mall in Dwarka locality. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to inaugurate the facility on May 26.

Facing an acute shortage of vaccines, the city administration has put on hold the drive to inoculate those aged above 18 years, forcing vaccination centres to remain closed.

Vegas Mall is located in Sector 14 of Dwarka, an East Delhi locality.

Delhi today recorded 1,550 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 207 fatalities, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has begun preparing for what is being termed the "third wave".

This is the lowest number of daily cases recorded since March 27 (1,558 cases) and the count has gone below the 2,000-mark for the second consecutive day.

The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 2.52 per cent.

"We've spoken to Pfizer and Moderna for vaccines, and both the manufacturers have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said they will deal with the central government. We appeal to the centre to import vaccines and distribute to the states," Mr Kejriwal told reporters this afternoon.

The city has been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals adding to the trouble.